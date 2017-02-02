Smokeless tobacco products recalled after metal fragments found in batches

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company is voluntarily recalling some of its smokeless tobacco products that were manufactured in its Franklin Park, Illinois facility.
The recall was made after the company received eight complaints from customers who claimed metal objects were found in some canisters.
No injuries were reported, but complaints have been received from Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio. The products were distributed all over the US.
"The majority of USSTC’s cans are not affected, including Copenhagen Fine Cut in a fiberboard can, Copenhagen Long Cut in a fiberboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a plastic can," the FDA said Wednesday.
The company advises wholesalers and retailers to seperate the recalled products from store inventory.
The following products have been recalled:
Cope Brand Products
This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
Copenhagen Brand Products
- Extra Long Cut Natural
- Long Cut Mint
- Long Cut Southern Blend
- Pouch Mint
- Pouch Wintergreen
- Long Cut (overseas military only)
- Fine Cut (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
- Pouch (overseas military only)
- Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
- Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
- Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
Husky Brand Products
- Fine Cut Natural
- Long Cut Straight
- Long Cut Wintergreen
This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
Skoal Brand Products
- Bandit Mint
- Bandit Wintergreen
- Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Cherry
- Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Classic
- Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend
- Long Cut Spearmint
- Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend
- Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend
- Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend
- Snus Mint
- Snus Smooth Mint
- Xtra Long Cut Mint
- Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend
- Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen
- Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend
- Xtra Pouch Mint Blend
- Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend
- Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
- Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
- Pouch Mint (overseas military only)
- Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)
This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.