Group protests eminent domain in Mosinee

A central Wisconsin group called '80 Feet is Enough!' is protesting the use of eminent domain for the Enbridge oil pipeline. Eminent domain gives government agencies the ability to purchase private property at a just price but without the owner's consent.

Group leaders said they're worried about possible future expansion by Enbridge.

"They've taken enough of our property," said group founder Mark Borchardt. "Our property values are suffering, our families are taking on the personal risk, and again, it's a forceful taking of our property."

The group is putting up a series of billboards they said are aimed at exposing abuse of eminent domain by oil companies. The first of their billboards was placed in Mosinee off of I-39.

The group met in front of the billboard at noon on February 2. They plan to put four to five more billboards up, including several in central Wisconsin.