Group protests eminent domain in Mosinee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Group protests eminent domain in Mosinee

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MOSINEE (WAOW) -

A central Wisconsin group called '80 Feet is Enough!' is protesting the use of eminent domain for the Enbridge oil pipeline. Eminent domain gives government agencies the ability to purchase private property at a just price but without the owner's consent.

Group leaders said they're worried about possible future expansion by Enbridge.

"They've taken enough of our property," said group founder Mark Borchardt. "Our property values are suffering, our families are taking on the personal risk, and again, it's a forceful taking of our property."

The group is putting up a series of billboards they said are aimed at exposing abuse of eminent domain by oil companies. The first of their billboards was placed in Mosinee off of I-39.

The group met in front of the billboard at noon on February 2. They plan to put four to five more billboards up, including several in central Wisconsin.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.