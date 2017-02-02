NFL Bad Lip Reading is back; Features Rodgers, other Packers

Bad Lip Reading is back for with extra footage from the 2016-2017 NFL season and the creators give a good amount of camera time to Green Bay Packers players.

The latest video was released Wednesday, just in time to laugh before the Super Bowl.

The video features Green Bay Packers including Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb.

The Bad Lip Reading voice of a reporter asks Rodgers "What was your most awfulist date?" The Fake Rodgers voice responds with a lengthy story about his date in the Rainforest.

"I built a wicker hut for us, but the platform was kinda frail. And it broke when she was in there," The Rodgers voice said. "I mean it was a really silly way for her to die, way out there."

Nelson has a shorter appearance with a voice that said, "Quit it! Dad said!" Meanwhile Matthews talks about his "golden hair."

Those looking forward to the Super Bowl can get a heavy dose of Tom Brady too. The character accuses another teammate of being pregnant. He also accuses his fellow players of taking "the nickles out of my dang locker."

"You hear what I said?" The Brady voice shouts. "Every one of you guys is now a suspect, okay? Smurfs."

Take a few minutes for a few laughs below: