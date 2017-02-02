Harley-Davidson executives to travel to D.C., meet with President Trump

The development came a day after Trump's planned Thursday visit to the Milwaukee area was canceled.

Several sources told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that Trump was to tour the Harley-Davidson plant in Menomonee Falls and deliver remarks highlighting manufacturing. Harley-Davidson officials, however, said there was no visit to cancel because no visit was ever officially planned.

Asked about the canceled visit at Wednesday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that "no decision had been made or announced as to what we were doing."

"We looked at different options, and ultimately the easiest thing to do in accordance with the president’s schedule was to invite them here, to Washington, to talk about some of the stuff we’ve been doing," he said.

CNN, citing an administration official, reported Tuesday that officials at Harley-Davidson canceled the visit because they were not comfortable hosting him amid planned protests.

Harley-Davidson released the following statement after the White House press briefing:

"We’re looking forward to this visit as it is a testament to our American heritage and the great work our employees do every day to build Harley-Davidson motorcycles. As a proud U.S. manufacturer for more than 114 years – and as a company that values freedom and unity – we look forward to talking with the president about Harley-Davidson and the future of U.S. manufacturing."

We welcome the opportunity to meet with the administration tomorrow on how US manufacturing can unify the country. #UnitedWeRoll #Freedom pic.twitter.com/A9L91qjOWi — Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) February 1, 2017

Asked about the cancellation, Gov. Scott Walker said the White House did not give him a reason.

"I talked to them last week when they were excited about coming in, but I haven't heard heard other than they informed us it was canceled," he told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. "They didn't give us a reason one way or the other."

A group called the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump planned to protest Trump's visit, but White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that didn't prompt the cancellation.