Wausau Chamber to host economic forum

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Want to learn more about Wisconsin's economy and job outlook?

You are in luck!

The Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce will host an economic forum in Rothschild on Tuesday, March 7.

The breakfast meeting takes place at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center



According to a news release from the chamber the panel will include:

John Koskinen, State Economist to the Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue

Dennis Winters, Chief Economist and Director of the Bureau of Workforce Information and Technical Support and Labor Market Information Director for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Sec. Raymond Allen, Secretary of Workforce Development for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Sec. Mark Hogan, CEO and Secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

The panel will examine the performance of the State of Wisconsin economy and identify opportunities for growth and factors that have the potential to stifle economic growth. Bios for each of the speakers can be found at wausauchamber.com.



The fee is $25 for members and $40 for non-members.



To register for this event visit the chamber website or call 715-845-6231.

