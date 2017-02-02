SPECIAL REPORT: Where the Locals Eat - Valentine's Day

This edition of Where the Locals Eat is all about L.O.V.E!

Newsline 9's Rebecca Ribley begins in Rib Mountain at Carmelo's Italian Restaurant.

Located at the bottom of a ski hill and right on a golf course, the popular restaurant offers a view all year long.

The Oliva family started running the restaurant more the three decades ago and years later not much has changed. Mom, siblings and now nieces and nephews all work at the eatery.

The experience begins the minute you walk in the door. Many locals said they like to get a drink and socialize at the bar before eating. Featured on the menu for Valentine's Day; the French Kiss Martini. It's a creamy cocktail with a raspberry kick.

When it's time to chow down, locals like to order the Manicotti, an Italian sausage dish, or the Seafood Carmelo.

Reservations are being taken for Valentine's Day. Click HERE to learn more.

The next stop on our Valentine's Day tour takes us to Merrill for lunch at The Checkered Churn.

The quaint restaurant serves fresh food all afternoon and the ladies who work there are always testing our new recipes.

"We put our heads together and we find out what's available as far as produce and that kind of stuff. We are always what we call churning," said cafe owner Kitty Gartmann.

The menu changes everyday. This Valentine's day Gartmann is getting into the spirit. She plans on offering a 'Lovers Lane Cherry Club' sandwich or wrap, a cheesy quiche and 'Lady and the Tramp' spaghetti soup.

The cafe also offers signature holiday drinks. Cappuccino with sprinkle heart designs and red velvet cream sodas top the list.

No reservations needed for Valentine's Day. Click HERE to learn more.

If you're looking to spice up your Valentine's Day, Father Fats Public House in Stevens Point is the place for you!

The restaurant serves plates big enough for people to pass around the table and share. Owner and Chef Christian Czerwonka said it's a modern way to experience flavors together.

With funky cocktails and unique menu items, you feel as though you're in a big city.

New Orleans Firecracker Shrimp is a popular dish. With a spicy kick and juicy flavors from Chef Czerwonka's time spent in New Orleans, it'll have you ready to try more of his creations.

Reservations are being taken for Valentine's Day. Click HERE to learn more.

If you have a suggestion for the next edition of Where the Locals Eat contact Rebecca Ribley at rribley@waow.com.