That stinks! Alabama clerk says dead rats, pigeons leave awful odor

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Mobile City Clerk Lisa Lambert says she's been complaining for years about a stench in her ninth-floor office -- and now she knows what caused it: dead rats and pigeons behind a wall.

Lambert tells Al.com that work crews tore out the plasterboard wall last week and found the creatures' bodies.

Mobile County owns the 10-story Government Plaza building, which was built in the early 1990s.

County spokeswoman Dena Pollard says the County Commission is evaluating the issue and what to do next.

Lambert says she thinks $3.2 million in roof work in 2014 led to the problems with her office, which she blames for her migraines and sinus trouble.

She has moved to a nearby vacant office for now.