Walker appoints Zimmerman to head Wisconsin VA

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Gov. Scott Walker has appointed Daniel Zimmerman to head the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and immediately review operations of the state's veterans homes.

Walker announced the appointment Thursday. Zimmerman is a retired lieutenant colonel and military intelligence officer. He replaces John Scocos, who resigned amid allegations of mismanagement at the Wisconsin veterans home at King.

Walker says in a statement that he is directing Zimmerman to immediately conduct thorough assessments of state veteran homes and improve communication between the agency and veteran service organizations.

The release says Zimmerman has worked for the U.S. National Guard and the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs since retiring from the Army in 2008.

The appointment is effective immediately.

