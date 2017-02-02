Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Baldwin to oppose Gorsuch

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she will vote against President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Baldwin said in a statement Thursday that she will not back Judge Neil Gorsuch for the vacancy created last year by the death of Antonin Scalia.

Baldwin says Gorsuch is not "mainstream" enough to get bipartisan support. Baldwin says she is particularly concerned with Gorsuch's rulings "against disabled students, against workers, and against women's reproductive health care."

Democrats are insisting that Gorsuch get 60 votes of support in the 100-member Senate, saying that would make it clear that Gorsuch is mainstream enough to be confirmed.

Republicans are accusing Baldwin of being a hypocrite since she had urged the Senate last year to quickly fill the vacancy.

Gov. Scott Walker took to Twitter Wednesday telling Baldwin to confirm Gorsuch.