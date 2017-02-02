Four arrested in Clark Co. drug raid and child found

Four people - three of them young women - were arrested mostly for drug charges following early morning searches of two homes that forced police to place a four-year-old boy in protective custody, Clark County Sheriff Gregory Herrick said Thursday.

The raids happened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on North Washington and North Church streets using search warrants obtained in an "ongoing drug investigation" involving marijuana, narcotics and other controlled substances, the sheriff said.

Among the drugs seized were about four ounces of marijuana and several pills related to medications where there were no prescriptions, investigators said.

Arrested were:

Christina M. Dillard, 24

Saige T. Marten, 24

Nicole A. Spath, 28

Melinda A. Blasel, 37

Spath was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Herrick said in a statement.

Besides recommending drug charges be filed against Dillard and Marten, police also want them charged with child neglect, the sheriff said.