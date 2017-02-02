Four arrested in Clark Co. drug raid and child found - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Four arrested in Clark Co. drug raid and child found

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect
Saige T. Marten Saige T. Marten
Nicole A. Spath Nicole A. Spath
Melinda A. Blasel Melinda A. Blasel
Christina M. Dillard Christina M. Dillard
THORP (WAOW) -

Four people - three of them young women - were arrested mostly for drug charges following early morning searches of two homes that forced police to place a four-year-old boy in protective custody, Clark County Sheriff Gregory Herrick said Thursday.

The raids happened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on North Washington and North Church streets using search warrants obtained in an "ongoing drug investigation" involving marijuana, narcotics and other controlled substances, the sheriff said.

Among the drugs seized were about four ounces of marijuana and several pills related to medications where there were no prescriptions, investigators said.

Arrested were:

  • Christina M. Dillard, 24
  • Saige T. Marten, 24
  • Nicole A. Spath, 28
  • Melinda A. Blasel, 37

Spath was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Herrick said in a statement.

Besides recommending drug charges be filed against Dillard and Marten, police also want them charged with child neglect, the sheriff said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.