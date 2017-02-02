Educational event on drug addiction held in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Educational event on drug addiction held in Wausau

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Drug addiction was the topic of an educational event on Thursday in Wausau.

The Wausau Police Department, Marathon County Health Department and North Central Health Care teamed up for the presentation. It focused on the trend of addiction in the area.

Organizers said substance use and abuse continues to be a top concern in Central Wisconsin.

"It's really a threat to our public health and safety," Drug Free Communities Program coordinator Melissa Dotter said. "It's so important to have resources for prevention."

For information on addiction resources, you can visit the health department's website  or North Central Health Care's website.

