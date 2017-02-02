SHREK THE ATHLETE: Local student stars in school, stage, sport

Jacob Price was ready for a new challenge.

"I don't want to say I was bored, but I was at a point in my life where I needed something different," said the Northland Lutheran senior. "I need to spice up my life a little bit."

And that's when the Wildcats star basketball player transformed into Shrek on the stage, taking the lead role in "Shrek the Musical."

A new addition to the busy life of Price, who excels in athletics and academics.

"When he finds something he's passionate about he works very hard at that and I think that just goes back to the fact that he's been blessed by God in so many different areas," Mark Schambeau, Price's high school basketball coach, told Newsline 9. "He's using those gifts to the fullest."

Along with the musical, church activities, soccer, basketball and baseball, Price holds down a 3.8 GPA while taking classes such as per-calculus - which he said is one of his favorites.

On the court, last week he crossed the 1,000 point barrier for his basketball career at Northland.

"I remember talking with my basketball coach freshman year and he mentioned to me that if I worked hard enough and continued to buy into the system, I could get to 1,000 points someday," Price said. "That stuck with me."

"I don't always love when things come easy to me," he continued. "I like the challenge, I love to pressure myself to be more, expect more of myself. I think that's when I thrive."

So when the opportunity for the already-musically gifted Jacob to add acting to his repertoire, he dove in head first.

"I never saw myself, the basketball guy, getting involved with this," he said. "But it's become a love of mine."

Price admits its difficult balancing it all. He missed opening night of the show because of a Northland basketball game against Newman on Thursday. Still, he's thrilled by the opportunity to become multi-faceted.

Shrek the Musical runs through next weekend at D.C. Everest high school.