Badgers name Jim Leonhard as new defensive coordinator

Former Badgers All-American safety Jim Leonhard has been named as Wisconsin's new defensive coordinator, the university announced Thursday.

He replaces Justin Wilcox, who left Madison to become the head coach at the University of California-Berkeley.

Leonhard, a Ladysmith native who played his prep football at Flambeau high school, just completed his first season as UW's defensive backs coach. His impact on the secondary was immediate, as the Badgers grabbed 22 interceptions. That total ranked second in FBS and was the program's highest output since 2002, when Leonhard himself recorded 11 interceptions.

After his career at Wisconsin, Leonhard went on to have a successful career in the NFL. Most notably he spent time with the Jets during the AFC Championship runs in 2009 and 2010, but he also had stints with the Bills, Ravens, Broncos and Browns.

This will mark the second straight season during which the Badgers will have a new defensive coordinator. Wilcox last season replaced Dave Aranda, who left to take the defensive coordinator job at LSU.