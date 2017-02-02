Free tuition impact on UW Marathon County

Students in the state's college system say they're looking forward to the possibility of free tuition.

"That's something that's pretty important is the money that goes into it," said UWMC freshman Autumn Krueger. "I think that would take a lot off and more people would go further with their education."

UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the proposed plans Thursday that would give at least one free year of tuition to students transferring into UW Madison.

Students at UW Marathon County could benefit from the change.

"College affordability is a big challenge now-a-days, this opportunity looks like it will be a big asset for our students," said Brian Becker, Director of Regional Communications for the UW Colleges.

Students would have to be transferring from one of the two-year UW campuses, maintain a GPA of 3.2 and be a first generation Wisconsin students to qualify for the free tuition.

"Traditionally our students are first generation college students, over 60 percent of them are first generation collegiate," said Becker.

The UW Madison chancellor said this program will not go through unless they get the funding, but did not say how much it will cost.