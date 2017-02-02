Mosinee woman sentenced for supplying heroin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 27-year-old Mosinee woman will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Prosecutors said Cassandra Babcock is a repeat criminal who supplied the heroin that almost killed a man last summer.

A 26-year old Wausau man overdosed in a driveway and a woman who lived at the home told investigators Babcock, "supplies everyone with heroin."

The man required narcan to save him and that sent him to the hospital and eventually to jail, according to a criminal complaint.

As part of a plea bargain, prosecutors dismissed eight other drug-related charges.