Wausau students hold food drive to help fight hunger

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau high school is getting into the Super Bowl spirit while supporting fellow students.

It's called the SOUPer Bowl Food Drive.

Wausau East High School students organized a school pantry called Zoro's Locker in honor of their late teacher.

The pantry is designed to help students who need a little extra help and make sure no one goes hungry.

"It's a bigger problem than just one or two families," said co-founder of the drive, Emma Busig. "It effects almost 40 percent of our school. It's growing every day. So, I think it's good that they know that they are not alone and that there is people who want to help them."

You can donate non perishable items to these locations in Wausau: Patina Coffeehouse, Polito's Pizza, Downtown Grocery, Starbucks Coffee, Trig's and Wausau East High School.

Just put the items in either the New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons box, which ever team you think will win the Super Bowl.

They will be taking donations at these locations until Saturday night.