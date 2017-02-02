Tomahawk parents face charges after needles found in child's toy

A Tomahawk couple is facing several drug and child neglect charges after authorities discovered drugs and paraphernalia in their possession.

“There were actually needles in the toy,” Lincoln County Assistant District Attorney Kurt Zengler said.

According to court records, on January 24, 23 syringes were found in a toy giraffe belonging to 30-year-old Mathew Dombrock and 29-year-old Crystal Dean's child.

Other drug materials including a scale and white powder were found in the child's bedroom.

Police were initially called to the home on the 700 block of South Tomahawk Avenue for a report of a fight. Police later returned after Dombrock's mother found drug materials in the home.

“It's scary stuff,” Zengler said. “Could have come into contact with anyone playing with it.”

It is not known if the child was at home at the time.

“I think the best thing to take away from this is to be super diligent about any exposure that may be created for unsuspecting victims,” he said.

Dombrock and Dean have scheduled court appearances in February.