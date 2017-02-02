Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts buys Minnesota water park - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts buys Minnesota water park

Posted:

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc. has bought a Twin Cities water park and adjoining hotel near the Mall of America.

Finance & Commerce reports Great Wolf paid $39.1 million for the Water Park of America property, according to a certificate of real estate value made public Wednesday.

The seller is an affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut, which paid $49.1 million in 2010 for the complex.

A representative of Great Wolf said Thursday the Madison, Wisconsin-based company had no update on its plans for a Great Wolf Lodge in the Minneapolis area, but an official announcement is expected next week. A Wheelock spokesman confirmed the property was sold but would not say to whom.

The indoor water park in Bloomington is connected to a 403-unit Radisson hotel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.