Madison police investigating shooting on city's west side

Madison police say a male victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of 2164 West Beltline Highway, near Steinhafel's, at about 7:30 p.m. for a report of people shooting at each other.

Other than the one victim, no other injuries or property damage was reported.

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time.