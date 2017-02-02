Madison police investigating shooting on city's west side - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Madison police investigating shooting on city's west side

Posted:
WKOW-TV WKOW-TV
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

Madison police say a male victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of 2164 West Beltline Highway, near Steinhafel's, at about 7:30 p.m. for a report of people shooting at each other.

Other than the one victim, no other injuries or property damage was reported.

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.