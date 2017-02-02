Thursday Sports Report: SPASH wins Valley Conference swim meet - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: SPASH wins Valley Conference swim meet

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS BASKETBALL
   Amherst 55, Assumption 53
   Colby 57, Greenwood 52
   Loyal 58, Neillsville 51
   Marathon 45, Auburndale 36
   Owen-Withee 70, Granton 37
   Phillips 68, Rib Lake 54
   Pittsville 44, Stratford 43
   Prentice 64, Athens 21
   Spencer 54, Gilman 46
   Stanley-Boyd 45, Thorp 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 42, Westfield Area 22
   Almond-Bancroft 53, Port Edwards 43
   Bonduel 54, Iola-Scandinavia 38
   Lakeland 62, Rhinelander 49
   Medford Area 55, Northland Pines 50
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Pacelli 28

BOYS HOCKEY
   Antigo 4, Northland Pines 0
   D.C. Everest 7, Marshfield 1
   Lakeland 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2
   Mosinee 5, Medford Area 2
   Wausau West 6, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Northern Edge 7, Medford Area 1
   Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 7, Northland Pines 3

