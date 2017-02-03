They have a superhuman sense of smell and is law enforcement's best friend when it comes to finding drugs and apprehending suspects on the run; K-9 Cops.

We're now getting a rare look at what it's like to live life with one of these dogs.

In this Special Report: K-9 Cop, Newsline 9's Daniel Keith takes us through a day in the life of one of these working dogs and their handlers to get inside perspective of the special bond they share out in the field, in training, and at home.

Drago Vom Heiliger Hugel, or simply Drago, is the Rhinelander Police Department's only K-9 officer and the only K-9 team in Oneida County.

As a ten-year-old veteran of the force, the German Shepherd has seen it all. From hundreds of drug busts, to seizing over $100,000 in drug money, Drago is a vital part of the department.

Drago's partner, roommate and best friend is Sgt. Angela Mertz.

"I'm with him 24/7. He's my dog," said Mertz. "He's good at his job but he's not a mean or vicious dog."

Newsline 9 caught up with Mertz and Drago at their Central Wisconsin home to see the softer side of this crime fighting dog.

Drago has become a staple with the family, including spending quality time with Mertz's three-year-old and one-year-old nieces.

"He loves being around kids. He's a part of the family and he fits in well," she said.

"[My kids] have always been around him so they're comfortable around him," said the sergeant's sister, Amber Novotny, mother of the two children. "He's always been kind of a bit of a watch dog when they were little."

Mertz said Drago is very good at transitioning from work to home.

She uses a special work collar on him so he knows that he will be working.

As Drago ages, retirement is slowly becoming a reality for Mertz and the rest of the department.

"It's going to be hard to leave him at home and it's going to be hard for him too," she said. "He loves his job. He loves going to work. So, it'll be a difficult day but when the time comes it will be best for him."

Mertz adds that as long as Drago stays in good health, he could work the rest of his life.

The Rhinelander Police Department has already begun fundraising for their next K-9 officer.