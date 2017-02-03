UPDATE: Lake Geneva man killed in Walworth County officer-involved shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in the town of Geneva in Walworth County.

It happened at Highway H and Petrie Road.

"A deputy with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office and patrol officer from Elkhorn Police Department were involved in an on-duty officer-involved shooting," Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said.

A Lake Geneva man, 26-year-old Kris Kristl, was shot and killed, Picknell and Elkhorn police chief Joel Christensen said in a joint press release. The deputy and police officer were not injured.

The deputy has been with the sheriff's office for two years and has six years of law enforcement experience. The police officer has been with the department for about eight years, the officials said.

Both officers have been placed on administrative duty.

Kristl, a convicted felon, was found guilty 10 years ago of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, court records show.

