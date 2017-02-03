Mother dies in house fire but saves her baby

Shelby Carter
Shelby Carter / Facebook
WYOMING, Ill. (WEEK) -
An Illinois woman placed her days-old child in a car seat and dropped her from a second-story window of a burning home, according to media reports.
Funeral arrangements are set for the young Wyoming mom who died Monday.
21-year-old Shelby Carter's visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Wy-Hi Community Center, 401 N. Galena Ave. in Wyoming. The public is welcome to pay their respects.
Carter is survived by her baby daughter, Keana Raiyne Davis; fiance; parents; and other family members.
Carter graduated from Stark County High School in 2014 and worked at SuperValu in Toulon. She was attending Midstate College in Peoria training to become a pharmacy technician.
Donations to the family can be made out to the Kathy/Keana Fund at any Better Banks location in Central Illinois or done on GoFundMe.
Condolences to the family can be left here.