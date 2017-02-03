Mother dies in house fire but saves her baby - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mother dies in house fire but saves her baby

Posted:
Shelby Carter
Shelby Carter / Facebook Shelby Carter / Facebook
WYOMING, Ill. (WEEK) -

An Illinois woman placed her days-old child in a car seat and dropped her from a second-story window of a burning home, according to media reports.

Funeral arrangements are set for the young Wyoming mom who died Monday.

21-year-old Shelby Carter's visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Wy-Hi Community Center, 401 N. Galena Ave. in Wyoming. The public is welcome to pay their respects. 

Carter is survived by her baby daughter, Keana Raiyne Davis; fiance; parents; and other family members. 

Carter graduated from Stark County High School in 2014 and worked at SuperValu in Toulon. She was attending Midstate College in Peoria training to become a pharmacy technician. 

Donations to the family can be made out to the Kathy/Keana Fund at any Better Banks location in Central Illinois or done on GoFundMe.

Condolences to the family can be left here

