Boy with special needs runs from classroom twice without teachers noticing

Parents of a Greenfield student are angry that their son with special needs has wandered from the classroom twice.

They told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that teachers at Maple Grove Elementary let their 6-year-old boy wander blocks from school.

Mason Zielski loves learning and playing with his younger brothers. His parents said he is autistic but high functioning, that he's a brilliant boy who often has emotional and social issues.

His parents said when he gets anxious, he copes by running away.

"There isn't immediate action to address an emergency it seems," said his father, Charlie Zielski.

Charlie and Carissa Zielski were distraught to learn of at least two incidents where Mason left class without any teacher noticing.

Last week, while at recess, he made it all the way to a busy intersection before another teacher coming back from an errand saw him.

"It's terrifying. It's absolutely horrifying," Carissa Zielski said.

Then, Charlie and Carissa learned it happened again this week. Mason somehow disappeared to another part of the school.

"The people who are in place to work with us on this just don't have the training or ability to do so or the willingness to go above and beyond to being held accountable to things," Charlie Zielski said.

They've approached the school several times about ways to help Mason when he gets upset, sending multiple emails with suggestions. However, they said administrators just minimize the problem.

"We can't send him back until we know he's going to be safe," Carissa Zielski said.

Greenfield's school district office sent WISN-TV a statement about the incidents:

"The School District of Greenfield considers the safety of our students our highest priority. To that end, we have committed millions of dollars to upgrade our facilities, trained our highly dedicated and professional staff, and worked closely and cooperatively with our community partners in law enforcement. These efforts are ongoing and continuous.

"The School District of Greenfield educates all students, aged 3-21, including students with disabilities. This is a commitment and responsibility we readily accept. As with all children, on occasion, behavior can be unpredictable and unexpected. When incidents occur, we address the matter promptly, consistent with our policies and training, and reflect on the matter to identify learning opportunities for everyone."

Mason's parents told WISN-TV reporter Christina Palladino that they are at a loss of what to do.