The American Heart Association says that nearly 1-in-3 women die from heart disease.

Friday is National Wear Red Day to support awareness for women's heart health.

The AHA is also combing a National Day of Giving with wearing red to increase research funding for heart disease.

The AHA also recommends that all women 'know their number': total cholesterol, 'good' cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index (BMI).