Ex-Adams Co. ambulance owner faces new sex charges involving girl

FRIENDSHIP (WAOW) - A former Adams County ambulance service owner sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for attempting to sexually assault a young girl in 2011 faces new charges involving a different victim, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Quinnell, 41, of Arkdale is charged with three felonies - first-degree sex assault of a child under age 13, cause a child to listen or view a sex act and exposing genitals to a child - in a Jan. 1, 2011, incident involving a girl who was then six and in kindergarten, the complaint said.

Quinnell - currently an inmate at a prison in Oshkosh - is to make his initial court appearance March 7, online court records say.

In July, Quinnell was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted sexual assault of a sixth-grade girl in a plea deal that dismissed two other felony assault charges. He was ordered to serve 5 1/2 years on extended supervision after the prison term.

The newest allegations came to light Sept. 16 when police learned from a friend of a girl that she was assaulted, the complaint said. The girl knew Quinnell through her mother.

The girl told told investigators that Quinnell was naked when she went into a bedroom, he took her pants and underwear off and he touched her inappropriately, the complaint said. She said she didn't tell her mother but she knew what happened was wrong and "she felt her classmate was the only person she could trust."

According to the criminal complaint filed in 2014 that led to the prison term, Quinnell inappropriately touched a girl during the 2010-2011 school year and again when she was a seventh grader.

In the incident charged as an attempted assault, the girl told investigators that her legs were sore from playing volleyball and Quinnell used an oil to massage them to her pubic area before she told him to stop, the complaint said.

Quinnell started Adams County Emergency Services in 2013 to provide critical care transport services and back up 911 service in Adams County, authorities said.

In late May, Adams County Emergency Services was ordered to cease operations following a probe by several agencies, including the state Department of Health Services and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Sheriff Sam Wollin said.

The decision was made to protect the health and safety of those in the Adams County area, the sheriff said.