Firefighters from the Wausau Fire Department and Village of Maine Fire Department and First Responders took part in life-saving training Thursday night.

The group gathered in the Town of Maine for a mock crash involving a van and a snowmobile.

A Wausau firefighter tells Newsline 9 the drill involved removing crash victims from inside the van and another from underneath it.

The training in frigid temperatures ran from 7 p.m. until about 9:15 p.m.