Gov. Walker, Sen. Baldwin get in Twitter spat

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -
Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin are engaging in a public battle of words on Twitter.
The spat Thursday centers on Baldwin’s decision not to support President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Walker continued to tweet about it Friday morning, branding Baldwin’s no vote on Gorsuch as “suspicious.”
Walker tweeted that Baldwin is “out of the mainstream” for not meeting with Gorsuch. Baldwin responds, “Your opportunity to weigh in on Gorsuch ended with your short-lived Pres campaign. Focus on fixing WI’s roads and bridges.”
Walker shoots back, “Maybe that plays well in Madison but the rest of the state would like a Senator.”
The online argument comes as both Baldwin and Walker prepare for re-election bids in 2018. Baldwin is running and Walker is expected to seek a third term.