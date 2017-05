WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Boodle is a our Marathon County Petsaver.

He is a 2 1/2 year old orange colored kitty who came into the shelter as a stray,

The adoption fee for this Domestic Shorthair/Mix is $60-plus tax.

He is very loving and shelter workers say he would fit in with any family!

For more information call: 715-845-2810 or click here www.catsndogs.org