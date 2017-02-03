Judge rejects plea deal in drunken driving case in Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

A Wisconsin judge has rejected a plea deal that would've sent a woman to jail for six months for her ninth drunken-driving offense.

The decision means Lisa M. Badciong will be tried on charges including driving while intoxicated ninth offense with a minor child in the vehicle.

Court documents say Badciong was found unresponsive in her running vehicle on June 2 in a Burger King drive-thru in Lake Hallie. Police say two infants were in the back seat and a half-bottle of vodka was in the front passenger seat.

Police say her blood-alcohol level was 0.32.

Her attorney says Badciong was having trouble coping with her son's suicide. Prosecutors didn't want a long prison sentence, but the judge says treatment Badciong received for three such offenses in 2008 didn't work.

