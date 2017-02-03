Appleton man charged in 2011 Three Lakes shooting

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A 29-year-old Appleton man broke into a Three Lakes home six years ago, forced the homeowner onto the floor, demanded money from a safe and shot him in the legs, according to a criminal complaint.

Edwin Hughes is charged with participating in first-degree reckless injury, armed robbery and burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon in the Feb. 9, 2011, incident. The charges were filed Thursday.

Hughes is jailed in Outagamie County and no date has been set for him to make his initial appearance, online court records said.

The homeowner told investigators two men in snowmobile suits with their faces covered knocked on his door, indicating they had run out of gas and he told them there was some in a garage, the complaint said.

Five minutes later, there was another knock and he was hit on the side of the head with a snowmobile helmet by two men asking for money, the complaint said.

The robbers found a safe in the homeowner's bedroom but couldn't open it and Hughes shot the homeowner in both legs, causing the robbers to flee, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, a second man, Daniel Frausto, 41, was convicted in the robbery and sentenced to 11 years in prison. Frausto told investigators he robbed the Three Lakes victim - the owner of a strip club - because Frausto had robbed $50,000 in a similar heist from a strip club owner earlier.

Frausto told investigators the gun used in the Three Lakes shooting was tossed into the Fox River in Kaukauna.