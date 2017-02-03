Portage Co. jury convicts Minnesota man of hotel sex assault

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A jury convicted a Minnesota man of breaking into a motel room and having sex with a woman while she slept with her boyfriend, Portage County Assistant District Attorney Cass Cousins said Friday.

John M. Reid, 42, of Brooklyn Park,was convicted Thursday of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person following a two-day trial. The jury reached a verdict in about 90 minutes.

According to Cousins, the 32-year-old woman from Oshkosh was in Stevens Point Jan. 31, 2016, for a beer fest and was staying at the Baymont Inn.

About 1:30 a.m., Reid, who did not know the woman and was also in town the festival, entered her room because the door hadn't latched and sexually assaulted her as she woke up, Cousins said

"She was there with her boyfriend who was sleeping next to her," Cousins said. "When she woke and screamed, he woke up too."

Reid and the woman were complete strangers, the prosecutor said.

Good surveillance video at the hotel helped obtain the conviction as it showed Reid entering the room three times and captures him "fleeing from the room and running down the hall," Cousins said.

Reid testified during the trial that he thought the woman was awake and she wanted to have sex with him, Cousins said.

Reid is to be sentenced April 14. The maximum punishment is up to 40 years in prison.