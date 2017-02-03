Michael Vick announces retirement from NFL

Quarterback Michael Vick is throwing in the towel, according to reports by ESPN.

Vick, 36, spent 15 years in the NFL with four different franchises, most notably spending six years as the Atlanta Falcon's quarterback, the team that drafted him as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

The four-time Pro-Bowler also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers, and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2010.

Vick reportedly told ESPN's Josina Anderson of his decision Friday afternoon, after not having a team for the 2016 season.

Vick closes out his career with 100 touchdowns, 1,807 completed passes for 22,464 yards, and 88 interceptions.