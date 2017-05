WAUSAU (WAOW) - Red is the color of the day because Friday is National Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association hopes the red campaign helps raise awareness about the dangers to women.

Every 80 seconds, a women dies from heart disease or stroke.

Medical professionals said raising money is important.

"It needs to go to education about women, about what symptoms are out there and when they should come in. Teaching them the differences between heart disease between women and men and getting them to come in early before damage is done," said Melissa Wendell, a nurse practitioner at Aspirus Heart.

February is also dedicated to cardiovascular health.