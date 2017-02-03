Wis. Dems begin legislation to cut childcare costs

As the cost of childcare rises in Wisconsin, democratic lawmakers are looking to pass legislation to make it more affordable.

In the Badger State, child care often costs more than in-state college tuition.

Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-32) out of La Crosse is one of legislators behind the move.

The bill is still in its very early stages, but it aims to provide parents who use child care facilities with a tax credit.

"Childcare costs have become a major concern across the country, but especially in Wisconsin where we rank in the top 15 states for most expensive infant care," Shilling said.

Representative Patrick Snyder (R-85) wants to know more, but sides with the inherent idea of the legislation.

"I do applaud the senator's efforts to address this, and I'm looking forward to seeing the legislation when it comes out," he said. "It's quite costly and some of the families that are low-to-middle income, they look at the fact that it might cost several thousand dollars."

Shannon Boesl, a working mom in Marathon County, is part of one of those families.

"I don't know too many places you can get under $150 a week per kid," she said. "It's almost like another mortgage payment."

Lawmakers hope Gov. Scott Walker addresses the issue during budget talks next week.