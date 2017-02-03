Doctors warn parents about dangerous of internet 'salt ice challenge'

Parents across the country are being warned about the dangerous of an online trend called the “salt ice challenge."

Videos on websites like YouTube show kids and teens pouring salt onto their skin, holding an ice cube to the salt and waiting for pain.

“It's a hypothermic injury,” Marshfield Clinic Weston Center Pediatrician Jeffrey Lamont said.

Lamont explained the salt lowers the freezing temperature of the ice cube.

“It can be quite severe it can be anything from red to blistered creating what amounts to a second-degree burn,” he said. “It can be deep enough that you can have nerve damage.”

The game has been around for years and new videos are constantly being uploaded and shared online. Area doctors and fire departments tell Newsline 9 they have not seen any cases in Central Wisconsin, but believes parent should know about the troubling trend.

“Educate your kids,” South Area Fire & Emergency Response District battalion chief Matt Hieronimus said. “Educate them on the dangers of some of these challenges.”

Lamont said anyone who participates in the challenge should immediately seek medical care.