Mom to share college graduation with twin daughters

A Merrill mom is seeing a dream come true Saturday when she's set to walk across a stage and get her college diploma.

Karen Porath is graduating from Rasmussen College in Wausau, and she's doing it with her twin daughters.

"I'm proud of them for what they did, and I get to join them," said Porath. "I've been grinning for the last few weeks."

Porath, along with her 29-year-old daughters Jessica Duginski and Ashley Thiel, didn't follow a traditional path for school.

"I'm actually a high school drop-out," said Porath. "But I received my GED in '84."

None of the women let their past stop them from going back to school to Rasmussen and getting their degrees.

"One of the best decisions I made in my life, to go back to school," said Duginski.

Walking down the stage and getting their diplomas together is a moment all three said they won't forget.

"I absolutely want to share it with them," said Duginski. "I'm going to be full of emotion tomorrow, it's going to be kind of crazy. I never thought I would graduate with my associates degree, let alone be able to walk with my mom and my sister."

Duginski started a new job a week before graduation, Thiel also has a job.