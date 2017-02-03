Trump's nominee for Army secretary drops out - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump's nominee for Army secretary drops out

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- An administration official says President Donald Trump's nominee for Army secretary, Vincent Viola, has withdrawn his name from consideration.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official isn't authorized to speak publicly.

The Military Times reported Friday that Viola withdrew because he is unable to separate himself from his business ties.

Viola is the founder of several businesses, including the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial. He also owns the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and is a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Viola is a 1977 West Point graduate. He trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. In 2003, he founded and helped fund the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.