Friday Sports Report: Everest girls top Marshfield in WVC battle, East boys best West on last-second shot

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 56, Port Edwards 48

Marshfield 64, D.C. Everest 51

Medford Area 86, Nekoosa 45

Mosinee 90, Antigo 87, 2OT

Pacelli 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42

Phillips 77, Bruce 36

Rhinelander 35, Tomahawk 30

Stevens Point 78, Merrill 47

Wausau East 53, Wausau West 50

The Lumberjacks sweep the season series against West behind a game-winning three from Michael LaPree.

Wild Rose 51, Tri-County 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst 69, Manawa 23

D.C. Everest 66, Marshfield 63

Everest is now tied with Marshfield atop the Wisconsin Valley.

Fall Creek 49, Thorp 26

Marathon 52, Stratford 45

Marathon clinches at least a share of the conference title with the win.

Menominee Indian 45, Marion 40

Northland Pines 64, Mosinee 61

Rib Lake 56, Abbotsford 46

Rosholt 60, Gresham Community 46

Stevens Point 53, Merrill 31

Wausau West 62, Wausau East 49

Wild Rose 68, Almond-Bancroft 28

GIRLS HOCKEY

Central Wisconsin 4, Lakeland/Mercer (HKG) 0

Rock County 3, Point-Rapids 2