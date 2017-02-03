Friday Sports Report: Everest girls top Marshfield in WVC battle - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Everest girls top Marshfield in WVC battle, East boys best West on last-second shot

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS BASKETBALL

   Almond-Bancroft 56, Port Edwards 48
   Marshfield 64, D.C. Everest 51
   Medford Area 86, Nekoosa 45
   Mosinee 90, Antigo 87, 2OT
   Pacelli 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42
   Phillips 77, Bruce 36
   Rhinelander 35, Tomahawk 30
   Stevens Point 78, Merrill 47
   Wausau East 53, Wausau West 50
      The Lumberjacks sweep the season series against West behind a game-winning three from Michael LaPree.
   Wild Rose 51, Tri-County 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

   Amherst 69, Manawa 23
   D.C. Everest 66, Marshfield 63
      Everest is now tied with Marshfield atop the Wisconsin Valley.
   Fall Creek 49, Thorp 26
   Marathon 52, Stratford 45
      Marathon clinches at least a share of the conference title with the win.
   Menominee Indian 45, Marion 40
   Northland Pines 64, Mosinee 61
   Rib Lake 56, Abbotsford 46
   Rosholt 60, Gresham Community 46
   Stevens Point 53, Merrill 31
   Wausau West 62, Wausau East 49
   Wild Rose 68, Almond-Bancroft 28

GIRLS HOCKEY

   Central Wisconsin 4, Lakeland/Mercer (HKG) 0
   Rock County 3, Point-Rapids 2

