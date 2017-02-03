UW-Stevens Point Men's Hockey topples Stout

The number four ranked UW-Stevens Point Men's Hockey team took on UW-Stout Friday evening, handing the Blue Devils an impressive 6-1 loss at home.

Senior forward, Lawrence Cornellier got the Pointers rolling in the first period, assisting Kyle Sharkey for his eighth goal of the season.

Willem Nong-Lambert added another score on the penalty kill, and Cornellier made it a 3-0 lead, but before the first was up, UW-Stout's Mathias Ahman hit the net.

The second period went scoreless, and with Point leading 3-1 in the third, they'd add to it.

Cornellier grabbed his second goal of the evening off an assist from Logan Fredericks, just 3:16 in.

Tanner Karty and Austin Kelly followed suit grabbing another two scores, Kelly on the power play to hand the Pointers a 6-1 victory.

Stevens Point's goaltender Max Milosek recorded 22 saves.