The UW-Stevens Point Women's Hockey team played host to UW-Eau Claire Friday evening, handing the Blugolds a shutout 3-0 loss.

The Pointers would score a goal in each of the game's periods. In the first, on the power play, Mackenzie Kratch took the puck up the ice straight to the goal past Eau Claire's Erin Connolly for the first score of the game.

The next two scores would belong to Lexi Englund, as the women Pointers held off the Blugolds for a final 3-0 win.