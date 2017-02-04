Iraqi airways booked after Trump ban blocked

An Iraqi official at Baghdad international airport says the travel terminal was particularly crowded Saturday following news that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Iraqis and six other majority Muslim nations was blocked by a federal judge's ruling.

Haider al-Rubaie, an official with the state-run Iraqi airways said flights from Baghdad to Dubai, Istanbul and Cairo were booked solid Saturday afternoon.

While there are no direct flights to the US from Baghdad, al-Rubaie said many of the passengers were holding transit tickets to the US.

Iraqi member of parliament Ibrahim Bahr Uloom praised the U.S. judge who ruled against Trump's ban and admonished the Iraqi leaders who were unable to achieve the same ends through diplomatic channels.

"The U.S. justice system is better than Iraqi diplomacy," he said. "Today we thank the American judiciary."