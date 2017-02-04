Homeland Security: Visa-holders can fly to US

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):

11:30 a.m.



The Homeland Security Department says it's no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by President Donald Trump's executive order from boarding U.S.-bound planes.

That word follows a State Department announcement that it had reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold Trump order on immigration. The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order.

The two departments have not suspended enforcement of the president's order as the administration promises a legal appeal to the judge's ruling.

Homeland Security says it has "suspended any and all actions" related to putting in place the terms of Trump's order.

------

11 a.m.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a federal judge has put a hold on President Trump's ban on travel to the United States by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Kalanick tweeted Friday night that the head of litigation for the ride-hailing app is "buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!"

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide hold on Trump's executive order Friday night.

It's not clear whether the ruling means that people from the affected countries will immediately start flying to the United States.

Trump tweeted Saturday that the ruling "is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

Kalanick quit Trump's council of business advisers Thursday.

------

10:20 a.m.

The State Department says it's reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington state.

For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.

------

9:30 a.m.

Seventy-two Iranian professors in Sharif University of Technology, one of the most reliable universities in Iran, have requested in a letter to the Iranian government to react in a different way to Trump's "improper action" on the visa ban.

They proposed to President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif allow U.S. citizens come to Iran without obtaining a tourist visa and related formalities in the country and to issue visas for them at the Iran's airport with two-weeks validity during the next 90 days.

They said that Americans can see the hospitality and goodwill of Iranians for themselves.

------

9:30 a.m.

The Middle East's biggest airline has joined its smaller Gulf rivals in confirming passengers from seven previously banned countries would be allowed to travel to the United States.

Dubai-based Emirates said in a statement Saturday that under the direction of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen holding valid visas or green cards could fly to the U.S. It says all refugees with visas would also be allowed to fly.

It cautioned that "entry requirements to the U.S. may change, and Emirates will continue to comply with guidance provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection."

Emirates offers daily flights from Dubai to several U.S. cities. Its rivals Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways issued similar guidance to passengers earlier Saturday.

------

9:30 a.m.

An Iraqi official at Baghdad international airport says the travel terminal was particularly crowded Saturday following news that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Iraqis and six other majority Muslim nations was blocked by a federal judge's ruling.

Haider al-Rubaie, an official with the state-run Iraqi airways said flights from Baghdad to Dubai, Istanbul and Cairo were booked solid Saturday afternoon. While there are no direct flights to the US from Baghdad, al-Rubaie said many of the passengers were holding transit tickets to the US.

Iraqi member of parliament Ibrahim Bahr Uloom praised the U.S. judge who ruled against Trump's ban and admonished the Iraqi leaders who were unable to achieve the same ends through diplomatic channels.

"The U.S. justice system is better than Iraqi diplomacy," he said. "Today we thank the American judiciary."