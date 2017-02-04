MISSING PERSON: 66-year-old woman with possible cognitive impairment

MISSING PERSON: 66-year-old woman with possible cognitive impair - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
The Kenosha Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to the department, 66-year-old Mary Bittner was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday. She is described as being 5'5” and 160 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a gray coat. Bittner may suffer from dementia or a cognitive impairment.

Police believe Bittner is traveling in her car, a Brown 2015 Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5212.

