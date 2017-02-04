UPDATE: Suspect's name released in high-speed Portage Co. chase

UPDATE: Officials have released the identity of the suspect involved Saturday in a high speed chase.

Patrick Snellings, 30, of Wausau, was in serious condition after the high-speed chase and a suicide attempt, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it recommended charges to the Portage County District Attorney for fleeing an officer and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

There is no update on Snellings' condition at this time.

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after a high-speed chase and suicide attempt, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said around 10:45 a.m. Saturday they were alerted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office that the man had stolen a vehicle and was suicidal.

At 10:53 a.m., the Stevens Point Police Department saw the car, but the suspect quickly drove off on Highway 66.

Deputies from the sheriff's department then located the vehicle traveling east on Highway 66 in the Town of Sharon going 100 miles per hour. Deputies pulled the car over near Highway 66 and 49 in the Town of Alban.

According to a release, deputies saw the man slit his throat. Officers began life saving measures. The suspect was then transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The department is not releasing the man's name at this time. The department said charges the man may face in Oneida County are unknown and no charges have yet been determined in Portage County.