TOWNSHIP OF WILTON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a snowmobiler is dead after a crash in west-central Wisconsin.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobiler was on a trail when he came to a curve by a bridge overpass. The snowmobile hit the fencing by the trail and struck the concrete end of the overpass.

The snowmobiler died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash in the Township of Wilton. His name has not been released.