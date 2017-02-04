Firefighter shortage could impact Portage Co. response times

The Amherst Fire District is voicing its concern about a shortage of volunteer firefighters that could have an impact across the community.

Assistant Chief Brian Swan said in a perfect world, the department would like to have 40 firefighters on duty, but at the moment, they only have a roster of 28.

"People just don't volunteer as much as they used to," Swan said. "One or two people could make quite a big difference."

He said other fire departments in Portage County are suffering a similar fate.

Departments are relying more on each other to adequately respond to an emergency.

"We rely a lot more on each other to get the job done," Swan said. "More man power and more equipment just because of the low numbers."

Adam Meshak is a firefighter with the Amherst Fire District who said sees the impact of the shortage when he's out on calls all too often.

"We not having enough volunteers, we have to delay that entry [into a fire] to make sure we have back up before we go inside," Meshak said. "So, if something happens to one of us, there's somebody there."

Despite the shortage, both Meshak and Swan insists that the public is not in any danger.

Swan said the entire county is seeing a shortage of at least 72 firefighters.

Amherst said they're turning their attention to junior firefighter programs for help around the station.

They're also asking local businesses to allow volunteers to leave work in the hopes that numbers will rise.