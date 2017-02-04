UWSP Women's Basketball team overcomes second half charge by Blugolds

The UW-Stevens Point Women's Basketball team overcame a second half charge by UW-Eau Claire, Saturday afternoon, winning 63-60.

The Pointers entered the third quarter leading 36-25, but the Blugolds were able to tie things up at 40 late in the quarter.

But just before the third would close up, with 2.5 seconds left, Lauren Anklam sinks a half court buzzer beater lifting the Pointers up 46-40 going into the fourth.

Head Coach Shirley Enger commenting on the shot after the game, "I was really happy for Lauren, she struggled shooting the ball so to hit that one at the end of the third was big for us."

The two teams would remain neck-in-neck down to the final seconds.

Point would take a three point lead off free-throws, and with 0.7 seconds left, Eau Claire would inbound trying to get the three point shot to send the game to overtime, but Mickey Roland would stuff their chances, and UWSP walked away with a 63-60 victory.