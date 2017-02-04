Pointers Complete Season Sweep with Win at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team (11-9, 5-5) finished off a season sweep of UW-Eau Claire (15-6, 5-5) with a 61-54 win in Eau Claire on Saturday.



Sophomore Ethan Bublitz (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran) had a game-high 18 points to lead the Pointers. Junior Zack Goedeke (Valders, Wis./Valders) added 12 points for UWSP. Senior Brad Freeborn (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) led the Pointers with seven boards.



Bublitz and Goedeke scored on back-to-back possessions to put UWSP ahead 4-2 early. Senior Bryce Williams (Maple Grove, Minn./Spring Lake Park) ended a five-minute drought with a bucket to close the gap to 9-8. Williams buried a three on the next offensive trip and the Pointers led, 11-10, and never relinquished the lead.



With a little over five minutes remaining in the first half, Brett Tauber (Madison, Wis./Memorial) completed an and-one and Drew Fredrickson (Mount Horeb, Wis./Mount Horeb) followed with a bucket to push the lead to six. Fredrickson and Bublitz each hit from behind the arc to end the first half as UWSP was up 26-18 after the first frame.



Junior MJ Delmore (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) hit both free throws a minute-and-a-half into the second half as the lead grew to 10 at 30-20. Bublitz hit from deep again to stop an eight-point run and two minutes later Tauber buried a triple as the lead remained at seven.



With 7:33 remaining in the game, Goedeke hit a bucket ending a five-point spurt by the Blugolds, who had closed to within two. Bublitz scored four-straight points down the stretch as the Pointers held at least a two-possession lead the remainder of the game.



The Pointers return home for three of the final four games of the year, beginning on Wednesday with a 7:00 p.m. tilt with UW-Whitewater at Bennett Court.