Atlanta's Matt Ryan beat out Rodgers for MVP

Matt Ryan, who has his Atlanta Falcons poised to play in the Super Bowl, has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.



The quarterback who led the league in passing this season in the best performance of his nine-year career, led Atlanta to the NFC South title before helping it win two playoff games for its first appearance in the Super Bowl since 1999.



He drew 15 1/2 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was second with 11 and Arizona's versatile running back, David Johnson, received eight in results announced Saturday night.



Atlanta scored a league-high 540 points.



Ryan, who threw for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions and had a 117.1 rating, is the first Falcon to win the award.

